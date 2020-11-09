Kyle Lewis, Devin Williams take home Rookie of the Year awards

Seattle Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis and Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Devin Williams won the 2020 Rookie of the Year awards.

Lewis was the American League Rookie of the Year. He emerged onto the baseball scene this year. He hit .262 with an .801 OPS and 11 home runs in 58 games during MLB’s coronavirus-impacted season.

Lewis beat out Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert and Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier.

He’s the fourth Mariners player to win the award. Alvin Davis won in 1984, Kazuhiro Sasaki won in 2000 and Ichiro won in 2001.

The Mariners finished 27-33 and in third place in the American League West.

Williams won on the National League side. He starred as a reliever for the Brewers in the coronavirus-impacted season. He appeared in 22 games, faced 100 batters, struck out 53 batters, recorded a 17.7 K/9 and a 0.33 ERA in 27 innings.

He’s the first reliever to win the Rookie of the Year award since Craig Kimbrel won for the Atlanta Braves in 2011 and the first non-closer to win since Cincinnati Reds pitcher Scott Williamson won the award in 1999. According to MLB.com, he’s the first reliever to do it without recording a save.

Williams beat out Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm and San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth. Los Angeles Dodgers rookies Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May finished fourth and fifth in the voting respectively.

Williams is the third Brewers player to win the award. Ryan Braun won it in 2007 and Pat Listach won the American League Rookie of the Year award in 1992. Milwaukee was in the American League until the 1998 season.

He received 14 of the 30 first-place votes.

The Brewers were 29-31 this season and finished in fourth place in the National League Central division.