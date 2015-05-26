Kyle Larson released from hospital after extensive testing

Charlotte, NC (SportsNetwork.com) - Sprint Cup Series driver Kyle Larson has been released from the hospital after undergoing tests to determine why he had a fainting spell last Saturday at Martinsville Speedway.

Chip Ganassi Racing said in a statement that, "after extensive testing and observation over the last few days, Kyle Larson was released from the hospital (Monday night) and finished up final tests (Tuesday). Larson, the 2004 rookie of the year in NASCAR's top series, drives the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ganassi.

The team also noted that Larson "is currently waiting for final doctor recommendations in order to clear him to return to all NASCAR related activities."

All three of NASCAR's national touring series are off this Easter weekend. In addition to his Sprint Cup duties, Larson runs a partial schedule in the Xfinity Series. Sprint Cup and Xfinity are back on track the second weekend in April at Texas.

Larson missed Sunday's Sprint Cup race at Martinsville while being hospitalized at the Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. After he fainted during an autograph session at Martinsville, the 22-year-old Larson was transported to a nearby hospital -- awake and alert at the time -- and then later sent to Charlotte, where he underwent further testing and consulted with a neurologist.

Regan Smith, a full-time competitor in Xfinity, substituted for Larson in the No. 42 car. Smith finished 16th.

Larson dropped from 18th to 24th in the Sprint Cup point standings after missing the race. He remains eligible for the Chase for the Sprint Cup championship since he had qualified seventh for the event on Friday.