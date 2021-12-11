Kyle Kuzma fined for flipping the bird at fan

Washington Wizards‘ Kyle Kuzma flipped off a fan during Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons and it has cost him some money.

The Wizards forward was fined $15,000 by the NBA, The Athletic‘s Shams Charania reports.

In an official NBA statement, Kuzma was fined for making an "obscene gesture toward a fan."

The incident occurred in the fourth quarter after Kuzma drained a three from the corner to put Washington ahead 97-88.

It isn’t known if the fan said that might have caused him to make the gesture, Bleacher Report writes. The Pistons immediately called a timeout after Kuzma’s basket. The officials didn’t blow the whistle for a technical foul.

Bleacher Report reports that this marks the second notable fine for a player due to an obscene gesture during a game, with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James being docked $15,000 after making a three-pointer against the Indiana Pacers for doing a celebration often attributed to former NBA player Sam Cassell.