Washington Wizards
Kyle Kuzma fined for flipping the bird at fan

In an official NBA statement, Kuzma was fined for making an 'obscene gesture toward a fan.'

By Meg Turner | OutKick
Washington WizardsKyle Kuzma flipped off a fan during Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons and it has cost him some money.

The Wizards forward was fined $15,000 by the NBA, The Athletic‘s Shams Charania reports.

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) reacts after hitting a 3-point basket in the closing seconds during overtime to defeat the Detroit Pistons in an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Detroit.

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) reacts after hitting a 3-point basket in the closing seconds during overtime to defeat the Detroit Pistons in an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

In an official NBA statement, Kuzma was fined for making an "obscene gesture toward a fan."

The incident occurred in the fourth quarter after Kuzma drained a three from the corner to put Washington ahead 97-88.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 18: Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards reacts towards an official during the second half against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on November 18, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 18: Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards reacts towards an official during the second half against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on November 18, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

It isn’t known if the fan said that might have caused him to make the gesture, Bleacher Report writes. The Pistons immediately called a timeout after Kuzma’s basket. The officials didn’t blow the whistle for a technical foul.

WASHINGTON, DC -¬ NOVEMBER 22: Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards plays defense during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on November 22, 2021 at Capital One Arena in Washington.

WASHINGTON, DC -¬ NOVEMBER 22: Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards plays defense during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on November 22, 2021 at Capital One Arena in Washington. (Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)

Bleacher Report reports that this marks the second notable fine for a player due to an obscene gesture during a game, with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James being docked $15,000 after making a three-pointer against the Indiana Pacers for doing a celebration often attributed to former NBA player Sam Cassell.