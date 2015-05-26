Expand / Collapse search
Last Update May 19, 2015

Kyle Busch returns to racing and immediately shows he's still up to speed

By | Associated Press
    NASCAR Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer Mike Helton, left, speaks with Kyle Busch and Tony Stewart following practice for Saturday's NASCAR Sprint All-Star auto race in Concord, N.C., Friday, May 15, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn) (The Associated Press)

    Kyle Busch responds during a news conference following practice for the NASCAR Sprint All-Star auto race in Concord, N.C., Friday, May 15, 2015. Busch is back for the first time since breaking his right leg and left foot in a Feb. 21 crash. (AP Photo/Bob Jordan) (The Associated Press)

CONCORD, N.C. – Walking gingerly, his mood upbeat, Kyle Busch climbed back into his race car for the first time in almost three months.

He quickly settled into the No. 18 Toyota, got used to his new seat, and ripped the fastest lap in Friday's practice session for the All-Star race.

Make no mistake, Rowdy has officially returned.

Busch broke his right leg and left foot in a Feb. 21 race at Daytona, and he missed 11 races before he was cleared this week to return for Saturday night's $1 million exhibition.

He showed Friday he's eager to prove he's not missed a beat during his time away from the track.