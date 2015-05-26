Kyle Busch returns to racing and immediately shows he's still up to speed

next Image 1 of 2

Walking gingerly, his mood upbeat, Kyle Busch climbed back into his race car for the first time in almost three months.

He quickly settled into the No. 18 Toyota, got used to his new seat, and ripped the fastest lap in Friday's practice session for the All-Star race.

Make no mistake, Rowdy has officially returned.

Busch broke his right leg and left foot in a Feb. 21 race at Daytona, and he missed 11 races before he was cleared this week to return for Saturday night's $1 million exhibition.

He showed Friday he's eager to prove he's not missed a beat during his time away from the track.