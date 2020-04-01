Kyle Allen recalls emotional moment Panthers fired head coach Ron Rivera: 'Not a dry eye in the room'

Washington Redskins’ quarterback Kyle Allen is looking forward to being reunited with head coach Ron Rivera this season, but on Tuesday he opened up about the moment he and his former teammates on the Carolina Panthers learned about Rivera’s firing.

Allen told reporters during a conference call on Tuesday that the locker room was emotional to learn that Rivera, after nine seasons, had been fired following a loss to no other than the Redskins in Week 13.

“There was not a dry eye in the room,” Allen said, according to The Washington Post. “Everyone had a ton of respect for him. He built that culture. ... [In Washington], there’s going to be a mutual respect between all the players and the coaches.”

Allen replaced Cam Newton in 2019 after the starting quarterback suffered an injury early into the season. He went on to win his first four starts before losing nine consecutive games which eventually gave way to Rivera’s firing.

Allen wouldn’t be without Rivera for long because just after signing a one-year deal with Carolina, he was traded to the Redskins.

“The continuity with the system is huge for me, and I think it’s going to be big for the team, too,” he said after calling the trade itself “random” and something he “didn’t really expect.”

Allen will be joined by teammates Thomas Davis, Jared Norris and Marcus Baugh. He will also work with Panthers’ assistant coach Scott Turner who now serves as offensive coordinator for the Redskins.