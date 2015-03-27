Kwan named to U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame

Michelle Kwan, the most decorated figure skater in American history, was elected to the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame Class of 2012 on Thursday.

From 1995-2005, Kwan won an unprecedented 43 championships, including five World titles and nine U.S. titles. However, one accolade is missing from Kwan's impressive resume: an Olympic gold medal. She did capture a silver in 1998 and a bronze in 2002.

"Throughout my competitive career, it was always important to me to be a worthy representative of American figure skating and to bring honor to my sport and my country," Kwan said. "There can be no greater honor than to be elected to the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame. I am proud and humbled to become its newest member."