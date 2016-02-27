KVSH racing hires Sebastien Bourdais for IndyCar season

Longtime IndyCar veteran Sebastien Bourdais was hired Saturday as a full-time driver KVSH Racing this season.

The team made the announcement after signing Hydroxycut to be the primary sponsor of the No. 11 car.

This will be the third season the 37-year-old French native will drive for the team co-owned by Kevin Kalkhoven, Jimmy Vasser and others.

Bourdais won four straight points championships in Champ Car before moving to the IndyCar Series in 2011.

He has 147 starts, won 34 times and captured 33 poles in 11 seasons combined with the two former rival open-wheel series. Bourdais also drove in Formula One for two seasons.

Last season was Bourdais' best since moving to IndyCar in 2011. He won two races in 2015 and finished 10th in points.