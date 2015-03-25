Kvitova downs Kerber in all-lefty Tokyo final
Tokyo, Japan – Seventh seed Petra Kvitova downed fifth- seeded Angelique Kerber, 6-2, 0-6, 6-3, in the final of the 2013 $2.37 million Pan Pacific Open tennis event.
Kvitova was just 1-2 all-time against Kerber entering the match, but took care of the German southpaw with relative ease. The Czech fired off five aces, and saved 6-of-10 break points
Kvitova improved to 11-4 in her career finals, including 2-2 this season. She also won in Dubai.
"I'm very happy I could win this final today. For me the whole tournament was great -- I felt good all week on the court," Kvitova said. "I really enjoyed my week here and it's even better to come away with the title."
Kerber, meanwhile, fell to 2-5 in her career finals.
Kvitova received $426,000 for the win, and Kerber took home $213,000.