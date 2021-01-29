Hall of Famer Kurt Warner's old Tom Brady tweet resurfaces ahead of Super Bowl LV

An old tweet from Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner resurfaced Thursday more than a week before Tom Brady makes his 10th Super Bowl appearance as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Warner, who lost to Tom Brady in the Super Bowl during the 2001 season, wrote the tweet in December 2017, which could have been Brady’s final season. The New England Patriots went on to lose to the Philadelphia Eagles in a thrilling Super Bowl later that season.

Warner tweeted: "Walking in on son doing homework - saw an article on #TomBrady on computer:

"Me: What you doing a project on Tom Brady?

"Him: No, writing a paper on "Best QB of All-Time"!!!!

"#IGetIt #ButShotToTheHeart #InMyOwnHome"

Warner was stunned that the tweet got more traction Thursday.

"Not sure why but had a # of ppl hit me up about this 4yr old tweet... funny thing is that it’s even MORE true now... @TomBrady = (bigger) GOAT."

The tweets illustrate Brady’s greatness even more so. Brady has been playing at a very high level for a very long time and just the number of Super Bowls he’s won is truly incredible. He’s won more than veterans Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees -- who he just beat in this year’s playoffs alone at 43 years old.

He could get his seventh ring on Feb. 7 at Super Bowl LV.