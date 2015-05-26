Kurt Busch leads 291 laps, outruns Kevin Harvick at Richmond for 26th career victory

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Kurt Busch dominated once he took the lead and won the rain-delayed NASCAR Sprint Cup race at Richmond International Raceway on Sunday.

Busch led 291 of the 400 laps on the 0.75-mile oval, and outran Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kevin Harvick over the final dozen laps to end a 35-race winless streak.

The race looked much like the Xfinity Series event Friday night in which Denny Hamlin led 248 of 250 laps and only lost the lead during green flag pits stops.

This time, there were actual green flag lead changes, but only two — when Busch passed Joey Logano after 94 laps to take the lead, and when Jamie McMurray passed Busch after 262 laps.

Busch regained the lead under caution and never relinquished it.

___

Follow Hank on twitter at: http://twitter.com/hankkurzjr