Kuemper, Wild shut out Oilers

Edmonton, AB (SportsNetwork.com) - Darcy Kuemper made 21 saves for his second shutout of the season in the Minnesota Wild's 3-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

It was the first game back from the Olympic break for both teams.

Mikael Granlund, Stephane Veilleux and Dany Heatley scored for the Wild, who have won three in a row.

"I thought that our guys had a real good focus on defending tonight and doing it the right way," Minnesota head coach Mike Yeo said.

Ben Scrivens stopped 18-of-21 shots for the Oilers, who started a five-game homestand on Thursday.

"A lot of rust on our part," said Oilers forward Taylor Hall. "We've got to be better. They had the same (Olympic) break as we did, and we did not play well."

The Wild drew first blood at the 2:04 mark of the first period. Granlund scored from the slot after taking a pass from Zach Parise.

Veilleux's one-timer from the top of the left circle made it 2-0 at 9:37 of the middle stanza.

Heatley scored from his knees at 9:29 of the third to account for the final margin.

Game Notes

Minnesota has won six of seven against Edmonton ... Oilers forward Nail Yakupov left in the third period with an ankle injury ... Minnesota went 0- for-2 on the power play, while Edmonton went 0-for-4 on the man advantage ... The Oilers were shut out for the eighth time this season.