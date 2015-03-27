Kosovo joins world amateur boxing body

The governing body of Olympic boxing says it has accepted Kosovo as a provisional member.

The International Boxing Association, known as AIBA, says its executive committee received a delegation from Kosovo at a meeting in Bangkok.

AIBA says Kosovo has become its 195th federation, and full membership status must be confirmed at a future meeting of its congress of nations.

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008. The Balkan province has since sought support from international sports bodies as it pursues formal recognition by the United Nations.