©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last Update September 12, 2015

Koivu scores winner in shootout as Wild rally for 2-1 win over Avalanche

By | Associated Press
DENVER – Mikko Koivu scored the winner in the shootout and Josh Harding made two glove saves, helping the Minnesota Wild rally for a 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

Koivu beat Semyon Varlamov with a shot just under the crossbar. Zach Parise also scored for the Wild in the shootout.

Matt Duchene had a shootout goal for the Avs, but Harding then stopped P.A. Parenteau and Ryan O'Reilly to preserve the win.

Harding finished with 26 saves as the Wild won their first game away from Excel Energy Center since Nov. 23. Harding entered the game with a league-best 1.52 goals-against average.

Nino Niederreiter tied the game with 3:53 remaining in regulation.

Maxime Talbot deflected in a goal in the second period and Varlamov made26 saves.