Koivu scores 2 goals and Wild slip past Jets for 2-1 victory

Mikko Koivu scored two goals, including the winner with 3:12 remaining, and the Minnesota Wild extended their winning streak to four games with a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

Josh Harding made 21 saves for his 12th victory.

The Wild have an eight-game points streak (7-0-1) and pulled into second place, two points behind Chicago, in the Central Division. They also extended their home winning streak to six games and are 10-1-2 at home.

The Jets had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Koivu doubled his goals total for the season. He scored his third goal of the season in a first period dominated by Minnesota, which held the Jets to just two shots on goal. Koivu corralled a pass from Zach Parise in the slot and sent a quick wrist shot past Ondrej Pavelec at 16:37.