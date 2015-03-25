Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 11, 2015

Koivu scores 2 goals and Wild slip past Jets for 2-1 victory

By | Associated Press
    Minnesota Wild goalie Josh Harding (37) deflects a shot by Winnipeg Jets left wing Evander Kane during the first period of an NHL hockey game in St. Paul, Minn., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2013. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt) (The Associated Press)

    Minnesota Wild defenseman Marco Scandella (6) and Winnipeg Jets left wing Evander Kane falls while chasing the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in St. Paul, Minn., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2013. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt) (The Associated Press)

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Mikko Koivu scored two goals, including the winner with 3:12 remaining, and the Minnesota Wild extended their winning streak to four games with a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

Josh Harding made 21 saves for his 12th victory.

The Wild have an eight-game points streak (7-0-1) and pulled into second place, two points behind Chicago, in the Central Division. They also extended their home winning streak to six games and are 10-1-2 at home.

The Jets had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Koivu doubled his goals total for the season. He scored his third goal of the season in a first period dominated by Minnesota, which held the Jets to just two shots on goal. Koivu corralled a pass from Zach Parise in the slot and sent a quick wrist shot past Ondrej Pavelec at 16:37.