Koivu scores 1:50 into overtime to give Wild 3-2 win over Flames

Mikko Koivu scored 1:50 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

Alone in the slot, Koivu took a pass from Charlie Coyle and moved in on Jonas Hiller. Koivu put a shot over the goalie's shoulder for his ninth goal this season.

The Wild improved to 5-7 in overtime. The Flames fell to 11-4.

Justin Fontaine and Matt Dumba scored in regulation for Minnesota (29-21-7). The Wild have been one of the NHL's hottest teams, going 11-2-2 in their last 15. They have climbed within one point of the San Jose Sharks, who hold the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Jiri Hudler and Lance Bouma scored for Calgary (32-22-4), which is 6-2-1 in its last nine.