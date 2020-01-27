Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site being patrolled by horseback as police try to prevent unauthorized access to scene

The site where a helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others has been infiltrated with unauthorized civilians and Los Angeles police are attempting to keep people far away from the scene.

The Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority in Los Angeles issued an emergency ordinance that would make it a misdemeanor for anyone to unlawfully access the area, Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a press conference Monday. He added that police have been patrolling the area on horseback.

“Unfortunately we had an inordinate amount of interest in accessing the crash site by unauthorized personnel so we’re now patrolling the area on horseback – old-fashioned technology,” Villanueva said. “We also have deputies on ATV patrolling the area and perimeter because it’s very rugged terrain and very difficult to access and we wanna make sure everyone stays where they should be.”

Villanueva didn’t get into specifics when talking about who exactly was inside the police perimeter. He described them as well-wisher and looky-loos and warned that people will be arrested if caught trespassing.

National Transportation Safety Board member Jennifer Homendy said the debris field was larger than 500 feet and described the scene as “devastating.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the coroner’s office was still on the scene and they had no plans to release identities right now. The Medical Examiner’s Office said earlier Monday that the remains of three bodies were recovered.

The victims in the crash were all identified through official statements, media reports and social media statements. Bryant, his daughter Gianna; Christina Mauser; John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; Payton and Sarah Chester; and Ara Zobayan were all reported to be among the dead in the wreck.