Knight helps Bucks beat Pistons

Milwaukee, WI (SportsNetwork.com) - Brandon Knight had 20 points and eight assists in the Milwaukee Bucks' 98-86 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

O.J. Mayo, making his first start of the season, added 17 points for the Bucks, who snapped a two-game skid. Jabari Parker and Ersan Ilyasova tallied 14 and 13 points, respectively, with each pulling down nine rebounds.

Andre Drummond ended with 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Pistons, who have lost five in a row. Greg Monroe had 15 points and eight boards.

"We gave them 19 offensive rebounds, we had 19 turnovers and we were 7-of-17 at the free-throw line," Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said. "They hit 10 3- pointers. Those were the four factors in the game. There's really nothing else to talk about."

The Bucks trailed for most of the first half, but scored the final six points of the second quarter to take a 49-48 lead.

"For us as a young group, those are positive things for us to look at and learn from," Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd said. "They're showing us coaches they can do it."

The game was tied 64-64 when Milwaukee took control with a 15-3 run. Ilyasova tallied seven points during the surge, including a 3-pointer with 28.4 seconds left to make it 79-67.

The Bucks led by as many as 15 in the final period.

Game Notes

Detroit had won two straight against the Bucks ... Josh Smith had 11 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks for the Pistons, who turned the ball over 19 times ... Larry Sanders tallied 12 points and nine rebounds for the Bucks ... Detroit guard Brandon Jennings (thumb) missed the game.