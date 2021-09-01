Expand / Collapse search
Knicks, Nets, Warriors players will need to be vaccinated in order to play at home arenas: report

Players from the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and Golden State Warriors will have to get vaccinated in order to play at their home arenas

By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Unvaccinated players from three NBA teams will not be allowed to participate in home games due to COVID-19 restrictions that were put into place by local governments, The Athletic reported.

Players from the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors will have to get vaccinated in order to play at their home arenas after New York City and San Francisco stated that players won’t be allowed to enter their facilities unless they get approved for medical or religious reasons. Visting players will not need to reach the vaccination requirements in those cities.

The Barclays Center, which is the home arena for the Nets as well as the WNBA’s New York Liberty, announced that employees and fans over 12 years old must be vaccinated in order to watch games at the arena starting on Sept. 13.

The Warriors, on the other hand, will require fans who are 12 years and older to show proof of vaccination beginning on Sept. 15 at any indoor events that have more than 1,000 people in attendance. 

If players decide not to get vaccinated, they could face fines or suspensions.

