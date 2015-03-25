Knicks' Kidd wins his second straight NBA sportsmanship award

New York Knicks guard Jason Kidd has become the first player to win back-to-back NBA sportsmanship awards.

Kidd received 91 first-place votes from league players and 2,474 total points Tuesday to claim the Joe Dumars Trophy in his first season in New York. He won the award last season, his final one in Dallas.

Three-time winner Grant Hill is only other player to win the award multiple times.

The NBA will make a $10,000 donation on behalf of Kidd to The Jason Kidd Foundation, which is dedicated to improving education for youngsters.

Golden State guard Stephen Curry, who won the award in 2011, finished second. Luol Deng of Chicago, the 2007 winner, was third.