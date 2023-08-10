Expand / Collapse search
New York Knicks
Published

Knicks' Josh Hart stirs debate over 'outrageous' air travel garb

Hart was traded to the Knicks in February

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
New York Knicks guard Josh Hart has some thoughts on airplane attire. 

Hart took to social media Tuesday in order to express his thoughts toward airplane travelers donning shorts on a plane. 

Josh Hart shoots a free throw

Josh Hart, #3 of the New York Knicks, prepares to shoot a free throw during the game against the Miami Heat during Game Two of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on May 2, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

"Shorts on a flight is outrageous," Hart said on X.

Hart’s opinion on those who have moved away from pants on a flight set off a debate in the comments. 

"What? When you are flying, you wear whatever is comfortable," one user said. 

"Bro??? A flight is the time to dress for comfort," another added. "Elaborate on this outrageous take." 

Josh Hart with the USA Basketball Men's National Team

Josh Hart, #12 of the USA Basketball Men's National Team, during practice on Aug. 9, 2023 at Pabellon Training Center Higueron in Malaga, Spain. (Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

While some disagreed with Hart’s take, others expressed their appreciation for a more formal look. 

"Always dress sharp for flying," one X user added.  

Whether Hart is wearing shorts or pants the next time he hops on a flight, he will be doing so armed with a new contract. 

Hart and the Knicks are finalizing a four-year, $81 million contract extension, ESPN reported on Wednesday. The deal, which Hart is eligible to sign Thursday, will pay him $94 million through the 2027-28 NBA season

Josh Hart before a playoff game

Josh Hart. #3 of the New York Knicks, is seen before the Game 5 of NBA second-round playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden in New York May 10, 2023. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Hart was traded to New York from the Portland Trail Blazers at the NBA’s trade deadline last season, averaging 10.2 points, 3.6 assists and 7.0 rebounds in 25 games with the Knicks. 

Hart helped the Knicks advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs before losing to the Miami Heat in six games.

The Knicks are the fourth team for Hart in six NBA seasons after being selected with the 30th pick of the 2017 NBA Draft

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.