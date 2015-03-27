Knicks ink Kidd, re-sign Novak

Jason Kidd, second on the NBA's all-time list in assists and steals, officially signed with the New York Knicks Thursday.

The Mavericks and Kidd were reportedly putting the finishing touches on a multi-year contract last week, but Kidd changed his mind and decided to join the Knicks, according to the Daily News.

NBA teams were not allowed to officially sign players until the free agency signing moratorium was lifted on July 11.

The 39-year-old Kidd averaged 6.2 points, 5.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 48 games for Dallas last season.

"I am absolutely thrilled that we were able to add Jason Kidd to our roster," Knicks head coach Mike Woodson said. "I consider him to be a great professional that will help our team both on and off the court."

The 18-year pro has averaged 13.0 points, 9.0 assists and 6.4 rebounds in 1,315 career contests with the Suns, Nets and Mavericks.

Kidd, a 10-time All-Star selection, won his only NBA title with the Mavericks during the 2010-11 season.

The Knicks also re-signed forward Steve Novak on Thursday.

Novak, a six-year veteran, averaged a career-high 8.8 points a game while shooting a league-best 47.2 percent from three-point range through 54 contests off the bench last season.

Over 279 career games with the Rockets, Clippers, Mavericks, Spurs and Knicks, Novak has averaged 4.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the floor and 43.6 percent from beyond the arc.