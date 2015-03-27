Knicks G Lin to have knee surgery

New York Knicks guard Jeremy Lin will have surgery on his left knee and is expected to be out approximately six weeks, the team said Saturday.

An MRI revealed a small chronic meniscus tear in the knee, but Lin said before the team's game against Cleveland that he expects to come back "stronger than I ever was."

Lin had missed the last three games with what was called a sore left knee, but the injury has turned out to be more serious.

The Knicks, rallied from a mid-season funk by the surprising emergence of the previously unheralded point guard, currently occupy the eighth and final spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race with under four weeks remaining in the regular season.

Lin has averaged 14.6 points, 6.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 35 games.