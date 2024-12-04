Kirk Herbstreit shares personal letter from President Biden after loss of beloved dog Ben

Less than a month after sharing the heartbreaking news of the death of his beloved dog, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit shared a letter he received from President Biden expressing his condolences.

Herbstreit shared the news on social media last month that he had to make the difficult decision to put down his golden retriever, Ben, after his battle with cancer.

"This is really hard to write but so many of you have loved and cared about Ben that I wanted to let you know. We found out today the cancer had spread throughout Ben's organs and there was nothing left we could do – we had to let him go," Herbstreit wrote.

News of Ben’s passing drew an outpouring of support from the college football community.

Ben’s popularity also apparently reached the White House.

"Politics aside — REALLY honored to receive this personal note from @POTUS sharing his appreciation and compassion for the loss of our beloved Ben," Herbstreit wrote in a post on X Wednesday.

"I can only hope that Ben knows how many people he touched."

The letter from Biden, dated Nov. 22, spoke about Ben’s affect on the community.

"Ben brought so much comfort and unconditional love to millions of Americans across our Nation. In your most joyful moments and most grief-stricken days, he was there, sensitive to every unspoken feeling and emotion," Biden’s letter stated.

"I know what it is like to lose a beloved pet, and I hope you can find some comfort in cherishing the beautiful memories you shared with Ben. He was a good boy."

Ben accompanied Herbstreit on the road as he covered "Thursday Night Football" and "College GameDay" for Prime Video and ESPN. Amid Ben’s ongoing health struggles, Herbstreit provided updates for Ben’s many fans on social media.

"He was with me more than anyone at home and traveling with me for work. Such an easy going companion. Hard day — but he will live within all of us forever. God please bless his majestic soul and thank you for putting him in my life for the last 10 years — a true blessing. Love you Ben."