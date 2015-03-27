Kings' Williams edging toward playoff return

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) - Justin Williams has gone through another full practice with the Los Angeles Kings with a harness on his dislocated shoulder.

Williams hasn't decided whether he'll play in Thursday's playoff opener against the San Jose Sharks, but the Kings' second-leading scorer appears to be leaning toward a return after Tuesday's successful workout.

The veteran forward was hurt late last month, but postponed surgery in an attempt to return for the Kings' second straight playoff run.

Williams took a few checks along the boards from teammate Drew Doughty to test his pain tolerance during practice.

Williams will make the final call on whether he suits up at the Shark Tank, but coach Terry Murray suspects Williams will be in the lineup.