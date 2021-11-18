Expand / Collapse search
Sacramento Kings
Published

Kings' Tristan Thompson goes on rant following loss: 'No one should ever need a coach to inspire you'

Thompson was asked if inspiration needed to come from Kings head coach Luke Walton

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Sacramento Kings center Tristan Thompson wasn’t happy following the team’s 107-97 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives to the basket while Tristan Thompson #13 of the Sacramento Kings defends in the third quarter of the game at Target Center on November 17, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Kings 107-97.

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives to the basket while Tristan Thompson #13 of the Sacramento Kings defends in the third quarter of the game at Target Center on November 17, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Kings 107-97. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

During a postgame press conference, Thompson was asked if inspiration needed to come from Kings head coach Luke Walton or vocal leaders on the team — including himself.

Thompson had quite the response.

"No man in this world should rely on another man to inspire them," Thompson said. "No one should ever need a coach to inspire you. If you don’t get inspired in a game, then you shouldn’t be on the court. Losing teams, losing players, you need to get inspiration from your coach. I’m not with that s---. My teammates better not be with it.

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles the ball while Tristan Thompson #13 of the Sacramento Kings defends in the fourth quarter of the game at Target Center on November 17, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Kings 107-97. 

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles the ball while Tristan Thompson #13 of the Sacramento Kings defends in the fourth quarter of the game at Target Center on November 17, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Kings 107-97.  (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

"It’s not about Coach Walton inspiring you. This is not no freaking ‘Glory Road’ s---. You better be ready to play. Your number’s called in a damn game, I don’t need no f---ing coach to inspire me. Never that. Never have. Never will. The day I need a coach to inspire me is the day I’m f---ing retiring. I’m a go play with my kids at the park."

Tristan Thompson #13 of the Sacramento Kings and Naz Reid #11 of the Minnesota Timberwolves compete for a rebound in the first quarter of the game at Target Center on November 17, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Tristan Thompson #13 of the Sacramento Kings and Naz Reid #11 of the Minnesota Timberwolves compete for a rebound in the first quarter of the game at Target Center on November 17, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

During their road trip, the Kings finished with a 1-3 record, but Thompson stressed that the team should have finished without a loss over the four games. The Kings are currently 6-9 on the season and are losers of five out of their last six games.

