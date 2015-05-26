Kings top Lakers

Sacramento, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - Omri Casspi had 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists as the Sacramento Kings defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 102-92 on Monday night.

Derrick Williams netted 20 points off the bench, while Jason Thompson added 10 points and 10 boards for the Kings, who had dropped eight of their last nine games coming in.

"I can't deny that I'm a little disappointed that I didn't get a little bit more out of them... We'll have a good (draft) pick and I think where we're at, it's gotta be a good pick," Kings coach George Karl said.

Jordan Clarkson posted 23 points, six assists and five rebounds and Jordan Hill supplied 18 points and six boards for Los Angeles, which has lost seven of its last eight contests.

Clarkson, though, left the game in the fourth quarter with a left ankle sprain.

"Just a little sore right, obviously we will know a little bit more tomorrow," Lakers coach Byron Scott said of the ankle.

The Kings held an 89-88 edge with 4:28 left before pulling away with a 10-1 run. Casspi jumpstarted the surge with a pair of free throws and capped it with a layup for a 99-89 advantage with 1:52 left.

LA never got within less than nine the rest of the way.

The game was tied 24-24 following a quarter of play and 51-51 at the break. Sacramento outscored LA 24-23 in the third and led 75-74 going into the fourth.

Game Notes

There were 23 lead changes and 15 ties in the game ... These teams will play each other again in Los Angeles to close both of their seasons ... Casspi was 10-of-13 from the foul line. LA was 8-of-13 as a team from the charity stripe.