Kings, Timberwolves square off at Target Center

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Sacramento Kings will depart California's capital city for the next four games, starting with Saturday's skirmish against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.

The Kings will also make stops in New Orleans, Houston and San Antonio, and have lost their last three road games after opening 3-0 away from home.

Sacramento went 2-1 on its recent homestand and handled the Chicago Bulls, 103-88, on Thursday thanks to another double-double by DeMarcus Cousins. Cousins had 22 points and 14 boards for his fifth straight double-double and ninth of the season.

Cousins is averaging 23.4 points in his last four games.

Rudy Gay scored 20 points and Darren Collison finished with 17 points and 12 assists for the Kings, who shot 51.4 percent from the field and scored 23 points on 15 Chicago turnovers. The Bulls entered the game as the only unbeaten team on the road (6-0).

"It's a good feeling every time we win in this league," said Collison. "It feels good that we got back to the basics. We were playing defense, ran the floor when we needed to (and) made the extra pass when we needed to."

Collison has dished out 23 assists while turning the ball over just once in the last two games.

The Kings, who recorded a season-best 26 assists Thursday, have allowed only one player (Anthony Davis) to score 25 or more points this season.

Minnesota halted a five-game losing streak with a 16-point win Wednesday against the New York Knicks. That started a four-game homestand, but game two didn't go as well.

The Timberwolves fell to the defending NBA champion San Antonio Spurs, 121-92, Friday night at the Target Center.

Minnesota has been decimated by injuries so far in the early stages of the 2014-15 season. Ricky Rubio has been sidelined with an ankle injury, Nikola Pekovic has been sat down with a few ailments and a third starter joined them in street clothes.

Kevin Martin fractured his right wrist in Wednesday's win, where he scored a season-high 37 points. He will most likely require surgery and be out indefinitely.

Anthony Bennett led the T-wolves with 20 points off the bench, followed by 15 from Mo Williams and 14 from Andrew Wiggins. Gorgui Dieng grabbed 10 rebounds in defeat.

"The frustrating thing was we just didn't have size to be able to put in against Duncan and their bigs," said Wolves coach Flip Saunders. "Their perimeters are good."

Minnesota will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday to polish off the residency.

The two teams split last season's meetings and split the last 24 encounters. The T-wolves have won four of the last five against Sacramento as the host.