Kings take on Flames to close out homestand

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Los Angeles Kings hope to salvage the finale of a seven-game homestand on Monday night as they host the Calgary Flames in a matchup of current wild card contenders.

The Kings have managed five points on their residency, but only one win as they have put together a 1-2-3 mark. Two of their setbacks came in shootouts, including Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

The Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg had the lone goal of the tiebreaker, snapping a low shot past Jonathan Quick on the blocker side. Jeff Carter, Anze Kopitar and Marian Gaborik all failed on their shootout attempts for the Kings.

Los Angeles lost its seventh straight shootout and has not scored in its past 22 attempts in the breakaway challenge. Kings shooters are a mere 2-for-28 in shootout attempts this season.

"We played a pretty good hockey game, but we need to close it out coming into the third period," said Gaborik. "Obviously the shootout has been an issue for the whole year. The points are getting away from us in the shootout, so we just need to find a way to put some goals in."

Kopitar and Alec Martinez scored in regulation for Los Angeles, while Quick finished with 29 saves in defeat.

Quick was backed up on Saturday by J.F. Berube as Martin Jones was scratched due to back spasms. Quick figures to start Los Angeles' final two games before the All-Star break and is 9-6-3 lifetime versus the Flames with a 1.75 goals against average, .927 save percentage and two shutouts in 18 meetings.

While the Kings have slumped, the Flames have won three in a row and are tied for the Western Conference's second wild card spot with Los Angeles. Both clubs have 51 points.

Calgary also has won three in a row and five of its past seven meetings with L.A.

The Flames have won the first three of a five-game road trip that ends on Wednesday in Anaheim. The latest victory came on Saturday, a 4-3 overtime decision against San Jose.

Sean Monahan had the game-winning goal just 24 seconds into bonus hockey as he slipped home a rebound of a Mark Giordano shot.

"Lucky enough it bounced right on my stick and I had an open net," said Monahan, who according to the Elias Sports Bureau is the youngest player at 20 years and 89 days old to net four career overtime goals.

Joe Colborne tallied a goal and an assist, Dennis Wideman and Jiri Hudler also scored and Giordano supplied two assists for the Flames, who have won seven of 10.

Joni Ortio made 19 saves and has now won all three of his starts this season since replacing an injured Karri Ramo (upper body) on the roster. Ortio is expected to make a fourth start in a row tonight and the third of his career versus the Kings.

He faced them twice over his first nine career starts last season, losing both while giving up five goals on 47 shots.