Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sacramento Kings
Published

Kings played ‘Cold as Ice’ every time Russell Westbrook missed a shot

Sacramento broke out the trolling for their rivalry game against the Lakers

By Gary Sheffield Jr. | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

During Wednesday’s 125-116 Kings win over the Lakers, the home team trolled every time Russell Westbrook missed a shot by playing "Cold As Ice" by Foreigner. We’ll admit this isn’t the team that should be doing this, but we’ll take it.

Westbrook went 2-14 from the field and he’s eight for his last FORTY. Good for 20 percent, which may be less effective than the vaccine. It’s at least close, right?

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) battle for position under the basket in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) battle for position under the basket in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

Watch:

I personally haven’t been a huge supporter of Westbrook because he’s been dismal for the Lakers, however his rebuttal was solid. 

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) tries to drive on Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell, left, in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) tries to drive on Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell, left, in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

Of course, he heard the song playing and he’s not fooling a soul pretending he never noticed the arena booming every time he missed. Westbrook utilized his shower time to think of a reply, and mentioning the Kings sucking the last 14 years was accurate and kinda funny.

Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook (0) celebrates after sinking a basket as fans look on in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook (0) celebrates after sinking a basket as fans look on in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Lakers are reportedly shopping the 33-year-old guard and, according to multiple sources, no one was interested. A point guard with a turnover habit that can’t shoot and makes $44 million a year — what’s not to like?