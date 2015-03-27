Kings agree to terms with F Thompson

The Sacramento Kings and forward Jason Thompson agreed to terms on a new contract on Wednesday.

As per team policy, parameters of the deal were not disclosed.

Thompson posted averages of 9.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 64 games -- 47 starts -- last season. He led the Kings in field goal percentage (.535) and was second on the team in rebounding during the 2011-12 season.

Over four NBA seasons, all with Sacramento, the Rider University product has career averages of 10.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

He was selected by the Kings with the 12th overall pick in 2008 and became the first Kings rookie in 46 years to record a double-double in his first NBA game on October 29, 2008.