Kings activate Parse after 5-month injury absence

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles Kings activated left wing Scott Parse on Friday after a five-month absence because of a hip injury.

Parse is eligible to play in Game 5 of the Kings' first-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. San Jose leads the series 3-1.

Parse had a goal and three assists in the Kings' first five games in mid-November. His injured hip eventually required surgery, and Parse resumed skating several weeks ago.

Parse had 11 goals and 13 assists in 59 games as a rookie last season. The Kings hoped he would become a top-line forward this season before his injury.

Parse is likely to play on a line with veteran center Michal Handzus and right winger Justin Williams, who returned from a late-season shoulder injury for the playoffs.