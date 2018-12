A glance at the key hole Saturday at the PGA Championship:

HOLE: No. 18

YARDAGE: 497

PAR: 4

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.3

RANK: 3rd

KEY FACT: Leader Jim Furyk made a par-saving putt from the fringe, Jason Dufner curled one in to ensure he stayed in the final group, Rory McIlroy chipped in for birdie to close his round of 67, and Jonas Blixt wrapped up a 66 by knocking a 5-iron from 200 yards to 3 feet for birdie.