Kevin Harvick fan could win $1 million at Monster Energy All-Star Race

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick is one of NASCARs most popular drivers, a past champion with a huge following. But its a safe bet that this week, Harvicks biggest fan is a guy named Steve Sinanan.

Suffice to say that Sinanan, 42, of Orlando, Fla., will be pulling hard for Harvick to win Saturday nights Monster Energy All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway (FS1, 6 p.m. ET).

Before this week, Sinanan was already a Harvick fan and now hes all in. Thats because if Harvick wins the all-star race, Sinanan will pocket a cool $1 million courtesy of a promotional program with Busch Beer, Harvicks primary sponsor for the race.

I was shocked when I got the call from Busch informing me that I had been selected for the chance to win a million dollars, said Sinanan. Who would have thought that signing up for the Busch Bucks rewards program could lead to this awesome opportunity?"

As part of the promotion, Sinanan will be at the all-star race on Saturday night.

Ive been to a few races at Daytona before given its near home, but I cant wait for the VIP experience this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway and of course the potential to take home a million dollars if Harvick takes the checkered flag, he said. I think its safe to say Im the worlds biggest Kevin Harvick fan right now!

