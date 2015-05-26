Kevin Harvick continues his domination with yet another win at Phoenix

next Image 1 of 2

Kevin Harvick is redefining dominance at NASCAR's highest level.

The defending NASCAR champion won his fourth consecutive race at Phoenix International Raceway on Sunday with yet another rout of the field. His 42 other competitors knew this was Harvick's race to win, and he made it look easy.

Harvick has won five of the last six races at Phoenix and a record seven overall.

More important, he continued a streak of dominance that dates to last season. He has seven consecutive top-two finishes and has won four of the last seven races, which includes the final two of last year's championship season.

He opened this season with two runner-up finishes, then won last week at Las Vegas and now Phoenix.

The last driver to open a season with four finishes of second or better? Hall of Famer Richard Petty in 1974.