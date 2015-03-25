Kevin Durant scores 24, leads Thunder over Turkish team 95-82 in exhibition opener

Kevin Durant scored 24 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 95-82 victory over Fenerbahce Ulker of Turkey on Saturday in the first game of the NBA exhibition season.

Durant added eight rebounds in the city where he was MVP of the world basketball championship in 2010, when he led the U.S. to the gold medal.

Serge Ibaka added 15 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots for the Thunder. Reggie Jackson, starting at point guard while All-Star Russell Westbrook recovers from knee surgery, had nine points and five assists.

The Thunder move to Manchester, England, to play the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Bojan Bogdanovic, a former Nets draft pick, made four 3-points and scored 19 points for Fenerbahce Ulker.