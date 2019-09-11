Kevin Durant rips Oklahoma City, vows he'll never be 'attached' again after 'toxic' welcome

Kevin Durant was lambasted for leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors after the 2015-16 season and after losing to the Warriors in the playoffs.

Durant revealed in a lengthy profile with The Wall Street Journal published Tuesday that the “venomous toxic” reception he received upon his return to Oklahoma City was hurtful. He said he would never be “attached” to the city ever again because of it.

“Such a venomous toxic feeling when I walked into that arena,” he told The Wall Street Journal. “And just the organization, the trainers and equipment managers, those dudes is pissed off at me? Ain’t talking to me? I’m like, 'Yo, this is where we going with this?' Because I left a team and went to play with another team?”

Durant’s mother, Wanda Durant, said she was particularly upset over a video of a fan firing bullets into a No. 35 Thunder jersey. She said she found it troubling after her son had embraced the city and donated $1 million to help victims of the Moore, Okla., tornado in 2013.

“I’ll never be attached to that city again because of that,” Kevin Durant said. “I eventually wanted to come back to that city and be part of that community and organization, but I don’t trust nobody there. That s--t must have been fake, what they was doing. The organization, the GM, I ain’t talked to none of those people, even had a nice exchange with those people, since I left.”

Durant won two championships with the Warriors in his three seasons there before he hit free agency over the summer.

He signed with the Brooklyn Nets in July.