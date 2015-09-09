Kevin Durant names his all-time starting five

Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Kevin Durant is in Europe promoting his new Nike shoe, the KD8, which released in July.

One of the more interesting questions Durant was asked on his tour was one we've all discussed and debated: What's your all-time starting five?

According to the Spanish site NBA Maniacs, which is credited with asking Durant the question, here is Durant's answer (translated from Spanish to English by CBS Sports' Matt Moore):

"Finally, many of your supporters have asked us to ask you about your ideal team in NBA history.

The translation is more interesting than Durant's answers -- he refers to Johnson as "their," Duncan as "it," and O'Neal as a "power forward."

But to recap:

PG: Magic Johnson

SG: Kobe Bryant

SF: Michael Jordan

PF: Tim Duncan

C: Shaquille O'Neal

On paper that might be the greatest lineup ever. It's obviously missing a traditional small forward -- Durant mentioned Bird, but also left himself and LeBron James off the list -- and there is some debate over whether Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and/or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar should be on the all-time list over O'Neal.

For the most part, though, Durant's choices are in line with conventional wisdom.

(h/t CBS Sports)