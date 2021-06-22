Kevin Durant fires back at writer over NBA playoffs criticism

Kevin Durant didn’t appear to have time for anyone trying to dunk on the NBA’s final four teams remaining in the playoffs who are vying for a championship.

Durant’s Brooklyn Nets were eliminated over the weekend, leaving the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks competing in the Eastern Conference and the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers trying to make the Finals in the Western Conference. The final teams have a combined two NBA titles in their histories – one belonging to the Bucks and the other to the Hawks.

Touré, a trail-blazing writer who had a show on MSNBC in the 2010s, asserted the NBA was doomed this year because of the lack of star power left in the playoffs.

"Is this not a nightmare for the NBA? None of the big crossover stars are left in the playoffs—guys who casual basketball fans know and want to watch. No Lebron, Steph, Durant, Luka... Only one of the top 15 best-selling jerseys are still playing. This is not good for the league," he wrote Sunday.

Durant took exception.

"Imagine TOURE knowing what’s best for professional basketball," he wrote Monday.

The NBA still has some star power left with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the Bucks and Chris Paul leading the Suns. Kawhi Leonard may be out for the rest of the playoffs thanks to a knee injury. Paul George is also in a starring role for the Clippers.

The rest of the playoffs could elevate young guys like Devin Booker and Trae Young. Both players have come into their own in the postseason.