Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA Playoffs
Published

Kevin Durant fires back at writer over NBA playoffs criticism

NBA playoffs are down to four teams with a combined two championships

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Kevin Durant didn’t appear to have time for anyone trying to dunk on the NBA’s final four teams remaining in the playoffs who are vying for a championship.

Durant’s Brooklyn Nets were eliminated over the weekend, leaving the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks competing in the Eastern Conference and the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers trying to make the Finals in the Western Conference. The final teams have a combined two NBA titles in their histories – one belonging to the Bucks and the other to the Hawks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Touré, a trail-blazing writer who had a show on MSNBC in the 2010s, asserted the NBA was doomed this year because of the lack of star power left in the playoffs.

"Is this not a nightmare for the NBA? None of the big crossover stars are left in the playoffs—guys who casual basketball fans know and want to watch. No Lebron, Steph, Durant, Luka... Only one of the top 15 best-selling jerseys are still playing. This is not good for the league," he wrote Sunday.

BEN SIMMONS TRADE RUMORS BEGIN TO SWIRL AFTER 76ERS STAR'S POOR PERFORMANCE IN PLAYOFFS

Durant took exception.

"Imagine TOURE knowing what’s best for professional basketball," he wrote Monday.

The NBA still has some star power left with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the Bucks and Chris Paul leading the Suns. Kawhi Leonard may be out for the rest of the playoffs thanks to a knee injury. Paul George is also in a starring role for the Clippers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The rest of the playoffs could elevate young guys like Devin Booker and Trae Young. Both players have come into their own in the postseason.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_