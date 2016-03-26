Kevin Doyle confirms no lasting damage after horror shin injury

Republic of Ireland striker Kevin Doyle has confirmed he suffered no lasting damage after undergoing surgery to repair an horrific gash to his leg.

The 32-year-old Colorado Rapids striker was carried from the pitch on a stretcher during Friday night's 1-0 friendly victory over Switzerland after going down in agony following a challenge by Norwich defender Timm Klose.

Doyle later tweeted a graphic photograph of the injury as he prepared to undergo a procedure to clean and stitch the wound at Dublin's Mater Hospital.

But on Saturday morning he revealed he will be able to resume start running once again within a matter of weeks.

Doyle tweeted: "Thanks to the plastic surgeons at the Mater Hospital, leg looks brand new, no serious damage, back jogging in a few weeks."

The injury could hardly have come at a worse time for former Cork City striker, who was starting his first game for Ireland since a 2-0 friendly victory over Oman in September 2014.

He now has 62 caps and has scored 14 goals for his country, but will miss Tuesday night's friendly against Slovakia and another chance to stake a claim for a place in Martin O'Neill's squad for the Euro 2016 finals.