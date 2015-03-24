Kevin Blake's tip-in with 0.7 seconds left lifts Elon over Miami (Ohio) 70-68

Luke Eddy scored 22, Kevin Blake made the game-winning putback with 0.7 seconds left, and Elon beat Miami of Ohio 70-68 on Sunday in a Cancun Challenge game.

Blake scored the tip-in off Eddy's miss with 3 seconds left. Eddy put Elon (2-3) up 88-84 on a 3-pointer with 1:27 left, but Miami (2-3) tied it up on Chris Bryant's free throws with 20.4 seconds left.

Eddy was 3 of 6 from 3-point range and 8 of 12 from the field. Elijah Bryant added 10 points for the Phoenix, who overcame a seven-point deficit late in the second half.

Miami used a 17-4 run to pull ahead 56-49 on Will Sullivan's 3-pointer with 7:36 left. Elon answered with 10 straight and the teams went back-and-forth from there.

Geovonie McKnight led the Redhawks with 14 points. Sullivan scored 13, Bryant had nine points and 11 rebounds, and Eric Washington added 10.