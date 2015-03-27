Kenya Olympic marathon team loses Mosop to injury

Injury forced Chicago Marathon title-holder Moses Mosop out of the Kenya's Olympic marathon team, an Athletics official said Tuesday, adding that Emmanuel Mutai will take his spot at the London Games.

Mutai, the 2011 London Marathon champion, joins the winner of this year's London race, Wilson Kipsang, on Kenya's Olympic team along with the two-time defending world champion Abel Kirui.

Athletics Kenya President Isaiah Kiplagat said that Mosop had written to AK to pull out of the team citing a tendon injury.

Patrick Makau, who holds the world record, and Geoffrey Mutai, who set a course record after winning the New York Marathon last year, had been left out.

Geoffrey Mutai had said he was disappointed at the exclusion, adding that even though he was unable to defend the Boston marathon title this year, his previous performances should have won him a slot in the Olympic team.

Last year, Geoffrey Mutai ran the fastest Boston marathon in on record in 2 hours, 3 minutes, 2 seconds. The time is not considered a world record because the Boston course is considered by the world track and field governing body IAAF ineligible for world records because it is too straight and too downhill.

Geoggrey Mutai dropped out of Boston marathon in April after 18 miles with stomach cramps. He said the humidity and heat affected his performance.

Women Olympians include Mary Keitany, the London marathon winner, along with the reigning world champion, Edna Kiplagat, and Priscah Jeptoo, who won silver medal at the world championships in South Korea last year.

Late Kenyan runner Sammy Wanjiru won gold at the 2008 Beijing Games. Despite the country's prodigious talent in long-distance running, Wanjiru was the first Kenyan to win Olympic gold in the marathon.

He died last year after falling from a balcony at his home following a domestic dispute.