Kentucky scores wild touchdown when Murray State defender botches easy interception in bizarre fashion

The Murray State Racers' football team isn't having a season to remember, and its woes were encapsulated by a mind-boggling touchdown surrendered to the Kentucky Wildcats Saturday.

The Wildcats, who are also having a down year, hosted the Racers Saturday, and the first touchdown of the game was one that should've easily been an interception by Murray State.

Instead, it goes down as one of college football's "Did that just happen?" moments of 2024.

On Kentucky’s first drive of the game, quarterback Brock Vandagriff took a shot deep downfield to receiver Hardley Gilmore IV, who had space down the left side.

After shuffling into the throw, Vandagriff threw it short, and it appeared destined to be an interception for Murray State. It would’ve been the perfect response by the Racers’ defense after the offense threw an interception on its opening drive.



But KaVan Reed, a Murray State senior defensive back, couldn’t haul in the easy pick as it slipped through his hands.

What made things even worse was the ball landed in the hands of Gilmore, who walked into the end zone for one of the oddest touchdowns you’ll see.

That was the first of many scores for Kentucky, which beat Murray State, 48-6, to improve to 4-6 on the year. The Racers fell to 1-10.

Vandagriff breathed a sigh of relief when he saw the ball in the hands of Gilmore. It was one of two touchdowns he threw in the game. He was 12-for-19 for 183 yards with an interception as well.

Jamarion Wilcox led the ground game for the Wildcats, rushing for 123 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown. Gilmore finished with 72 yards on two catches.

