Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders trying to make good on big promise to 99-year-old Colorado superfan

Sanders wanted to take Miss Peggy to a bowl game, but now he's aiming for 'THE game'

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Deion Sanders compares Shedeur and Travis’ chemistry to Michael Irvin and Troy Aikman | Speak Video

Deion Sanders compares Shedeur and Travis’ chemistry to Michael Irvin and Troy Aikman | Speak

Deion Sanders talks about the strong chemistry between Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, comparing it to the connection Michael Irvin had with Troy Aikman during their playing days.

Not many college football programs have a superfan quite like the Colorado Buffaloes do in 99-year-old Peggy Coppom. And head coach Deion Sanders is looking for the ultimate way to show Miss Peggy his gratitude. 

Miss Peggy, a lifelong Colorado fan, turns 100 next week. 

When asked Tuesday about what her support for the football program has meant to him, Sanders said "everything."  

Peggy Coppom waves

Colorado Buffaloes fan Peggy Coppom during the first half against the Washington State Cougars at the CU Events Center in December 2023.  (Ron Chenoy/USA Today Sports)

"Miss Peggy in her own, tremendous, loving way — she gives all of us hope," he said. "She gives all of us that unspeakable joy, that love, that respect. You know how many decades that we're apart? But we still found one another. I thank God for that." 

Sanders said his hope when he arrived in Colorado was to bring Miss Peggy to a bowl game. With a 7-2 record this season, he’s moved the goal post.

"She gives me so much energy every darn time I see her. You guys thought I was joking. I was really dedicated to getting Peggy to a bowl game. Now, we're trying to get Peggy to the game. Yeah, it was a bowl game. Now, it is the game." 

Sanders and Miss Peggy

Colorado Buffaloes head coach holds the hand of fan Peggy Coppom before the start of the spring game at Folsom Filed April 22, 2023.  (Ron Chenoy/USA Today Sports)

DEION SANDERS SAID HE WOULD TELL NFL TEAMS SON SHEDEUR SANDERS WON'T PLAY FOR THEM IF IT'S NOT THE RIGHT FIT

Colorado has earned a seat at the table with its performance this season, but aspirations for a Big 12 title have slowly evolved into something bigger. 

This weekend’s matchup against Utah will be another test. The hungry Utes are on the hunt for redemption after dropping five straight, including a nail-biting loss to the undefeated BYU Cougars Saturday. 

Utah defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa reacts

Utah defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa reacts after losing to BYU Nov. 10, 2024, in Salt Lake City.  (AP Photo/Spenser Heaps)

With two losses this season, Colorado will need to be perfect the rest of the way to have a chance to bring Miss Peggy to the big game.

