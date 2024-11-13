Deion Sanders trying to make good on big promise to 99-year-old Colorado superfan

Not many college football programs have a superfan quite like the Colorado Buffaloes do in 99-year-old Peggy Coppom. And head coach Deion Sanders is looking for the ultimate way to show Miss Peggy his gratitude.

Miss Peggy, a lifelong Colorado fan, turns 100 next week.

When asked Tuesday about what her support for the football program has meant to him, Sanders said "everything."

"Miss Peggy in her own, tremendous, loving way — she gives all of us hope," he said. "She gives all of us that unspeakable joy, that love, that respect. You know how many decades that we're apart? But we still found one another. I thank God for that."

Sanders said his hope when he arrived in Colorado was to bring Miss Peggy to a bowl game. With a 7-2 record this season, he’s moved the goal post.

"She gives me so much energy every darn time I see her. You guys thought I was joking. I was really dedicated to getting Peggy to a bowl game. Now, we're trying to get Peggy to the game. Yeah, it was a bowl game. Now, it is the game."

Colorado has earned a seat at the table with its performance this season, but aspirations for a Big 12 title have slowly evolved into something bigger.

This weekend’s matchup against Utah will be another test. The hungry Utes are on the hunt for redemption after dropping five straight, including a nail-biting loss to the undefeated BYU Cougars Saturday.

With two losses this season, Colorado will need to be perfect the rest of the way to have a chance to bring Miss Peggy to the big game.