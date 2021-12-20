Expand / Collapse search
No. 21 Kentucky-Louisville men's game postponed by COVID

A release from Kentucky on Monday stated that the athletics department is seeking a replacement game for either Wednesday or Thursday

Associated Press
This week's men's basketball showdown between No. 21 Kentucky and archrival Louisville in Lexington has been postponed because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals' program.

Louisville interim athletic director Josh Heird stated in a release that team-related activities have been paused indefinitely.

The Bluegrass rivalry matchup that was scheduled for Wednesday between the school located 80 miles apart has been played annually since the 1982-83 season. A release from Kentucky on Monday morning stated that the athletics department is seeking a replacement game for the Wildcats (8-2) for either Wednesday or Thursday at Rupp Arena.

Southeastern Louisiana Lions forward Jalyn Hinton (0) drives past Louisville Cardinals forward Samuell Williamson (10) during a mens college basketball game between the SE Louisiana Lions and Louisville Cardinals on December 14, 2021 at the KFC Yum! Center, in Louisville, KY.  (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kentucky is coming off Saturday's 98-69 rout of North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas, a matchup rescheduled after both schools' opponents pulled out following COVID issues. Louisville lost 82-72 on Saturday at in-state rival Western Kentucky without senior center Malik Williams, who was reportedly out because of COVID protocols.