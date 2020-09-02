Kentucky Derby favorite's trainer worried about 'rioters': 'You’re not allowed to shoot them, and they’re allowed to shoot you'

The trainer of Kentucky Derby favorite Tiz the Law expressed his concern Tuesday about upcoming protests planned outside Churchill Downs over the weekend.

Barclay Tagg, who worked with the 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner Funny Cide, told reporters he was unsure about what was going to happen to so-called “rioters,” according to the Courier-Journal.

“I don’t know what these guys are going to do, these rioters,” Tagg said. “Who knows? All I know is you’re not allowed to shoot them, and they’re allowed to shoot you. That’s what it looks like to me, so I don’t know what to think about it.”

According to Horse Racing Nation, the 82-year-old Tagg said Friday he was going to keep a close eye on the protests and that he was “very, very concerned.”

“I don’t want my people hurt, I don’t want myself hurt, I don’t want the horse hurt,” Tagg said. “The world’s crazy right now and hopefully we can pull it off without something disastrous happening.”

Protests stemming from the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police, have been happening daily since May. WDRB-TV reported that most demonstrations in Louisville have resulted in no arrests or injuries.

The Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday after having been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. There will be no spectators in attendance.

Tiz the Law is the 3-5 favorite to win the 146th running of the Derby. The horse drew the No. 17 post for the race. Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes in June.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.