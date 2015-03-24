Kenseth not worried yet about winless season as Chase pursuit heats up

next Image 1 of 2

Matt Kenseth was NASCAR's biggest winner in 2013, a dominant run that thrust him into contention for his first championship.

He came up just short. Seven wins, no title.

Kenseth's first year with Joe Gibbs Racing was a smashing success except for winning a second championship that he could bookend with the one from 2003. Kenseth found the hard way that wins are nice, but winning it all matters more.

Kenseth reversed last year's stats headed into Sunday's race at Pocono Raceway. He is atop NASCAR's Sprint Cup point standings without a win — the only driver in the top nine without at least one checkered flag.