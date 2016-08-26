Kenny Hill named starting QB for No. 13 TCU over Sawyer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Kenny Hill has been named the starting quarterback for No. 13 TCU.

Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson said Thursday that Hill, the former Texas A&M transfer, will start his TCU debut Sept. 3 at home against South Dakota State after competing with sophomore Foster Sawyer for the starting job. Trevone Boykin was the starter the past three seasons.

Hill sat out last season after transferring from Texas A&M, where he succeeded Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel as the Aggies starter.

As a sophomore in 2014, Hill threw for 2,649 yards with 23 touchdowns. He was 5-3 as A&M's starter before getting suspended for two games for violating team rules and athletic department policies. He set a single-game school record with 511 yards passing in his starting debut at South Carolina.