Kennedy wins by 1 in Japan

Brad Kennedy was crowned as champion at the Kansai Open Golf Championship on Sunday when the final round was cancelled.

Kennedy posted a 5-under 67 in the third round to take a 1-stroke lead over Sung-Joon Park. Sunday's action was abandoned due to bad weather, so Kennedy was tabbed as the champion at 10-under-par 206.

Park carded a 68 in round three at Olympic Golf Club to end alone in second place at minus-9. Azuma Yano used a 5-under 67 on Saturday to take third at 8- under 208.

Aaron Townsend had the low round on Saturday with his 6-under 66. He finished in fourth at 7-under 209, while Thaworn Wiratchant (71) was one of four players that shared fifth at minus-6.