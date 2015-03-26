Kendrick appeal ruling expected before US Open

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it will rule on tennis player Robert Kendrick's doping ban appeal before the U.S. Open.

Kendrick tested positive for a banned stimulant and is seeking a reduced three-month ban. It would expire before the tournament begins on Aug. 29

CAS will hear Kendrick's case in New York on Aug. 18 after the International Tennis Federation agreed to a fast-track process. The verdict will be issued within days.

Kendrick tested positive for methylhexaneamine at the French Open on May 22.

The ITF banned the 31-year-old American for one year, despite his explanation that he took a capsule to combat jet lag.

Kendrick, whose ranking peaked at No. 69 two years ago, has dropped to 110th.