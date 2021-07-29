Kelvin Benjamin slams Giants' Joe Judge after getting cut: 'He’s not a coach that can ever win a Super Bowl'

NFL wide receiver turned tight end Kelvin Benjamin ripped into New York Giants head coach Joe Judge just hours after he was cut from the team, saying he is not the coach that could "ever win a Super Bowl."

Benjamin, 30, was cut before the end of the first day of training camp this week after a heated conversation with Judge and GM Dave Gettleman that ended what Benjamin called a "hoax."

AARON RODGERS OPENS UP ABOUT STANDOFF WITH PACKERS: ‘PEOPLE ARE COMING HERE TO PLAY WITH ME’

"It was just like they were trying to sabotage me to get me out of there," Benjamin told NJ.com . "I just felt like from day one, once I stepped on the field, once I put on the colors, [Judge] never liked me."

Benjamin, who was first drafted by Gettleman with the Carolina Panthers in 2014, claims that he was cut after a conversation about coming into camp overweight.

"Benjamin weighed 265 pounds at the end of minicamp in June and was told by Giants staff that he needed to get down to 251 pounds for training camp," the report read. "Instead, he showed up weighing 268 after putting on some muscle, Benjamin said."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He told the outlet that he passed the tight end conditioning tests on Tuesday and was never told by Judge that his weight was an issue. But the following day, he was pulled aside.

"[Judge] was like: ‘We’re gonna fine you for being 17 pounds overweight.’ I was like: ‘How are you going to do that? … So you want me to be a smaller tight end than when I played wide receiver.’ He had nothing to say. He quieted down."

"To be honest, man, I just felt like it was all a hoax," he continued. "I felt like they didn’t give me a chance. I finished the conditioning. I finished all of that. I did what I was supposed to do. Everybody in the building was telling me I looked great. They never wanted the narrative to be good about me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After three years out of the NFL, Benjamin said he signed with the Giants in May after speaking with Gettleman. Now looking back, he said he doesn’t believe Judge has what it takes.

"He’s not a coach that can ever win a Super Bowl because he sits there and cusses all day. You can tell he’s one-sided about everything. He’s a know-it-all. That’s not how it’s supposed to work. We all can learn from each other. We’re all humans at the end of the day. The true colors will come out."

For now, Benjamin says he has no plans of making another NFL comeback.